Woman tries to sell Arctic fox pup she bought in Michigan

Arctic fox (Vulpes lagopus / Alopex lagopus) cubs at den on the tundra in summer, Lapland, Sweden. (Photo by: Arterra/UIG via Getty Images)
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Environmental authorities in upstate New York have cited a woman who they say tried to sell an Arctic fox on Craigslist.
WGRZ-TV reports the state Department of Environmental Conservation responded to a call about a suburban Buffalo woman who listed an 8-week-old Arctic fox pup for sale Aug. 3.
Officials say the Kenmore woman was seeking $600 for the pup. They say it is illegal to sell a wild animal as a pet in New York. The woman was issued a ticket and faces up to a $250 fine.
The woman told investigators she bought the baby fox in Michigan.