Woman who led Detroit police on high-speed chase sentenced to probation

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A woman who led police on a dangerous high speed chase through Detroit and Hamtramck was sentenced today.

Valerie Margaret Mathews, 28 of Sterling Heights, was found guilty of fleeing and eluding police. Prosecutors say the drama began back in early April when someone called 911, saying they could hear a child screaming for help from inside Mathews' van. No child was ever found inside her van.

When police pulled up, she sped off, driving erratically through yards and streets.

The chase ended in Hamtramck when Mathews got out of the car and tried to run. She was tackled seconds later.

Matthews was sentenced to two years probation and will also be enrolled in a mental health program.