Body found with hands, feet bound at scene of fire in Detroit

6:20 AM, Apr 12, 2017
4 hours ago

Body found in burned house in Detroit

Woman's body discovered bound at scene of Detroit fire

Body found at scene of fire on Detroit's northeast side

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - 9:41 a.m. -- Police say the body found is so badly burned they cannot determine gender.

6:20 a.m. -- A murder investigation is underway after a body was discovered at the scene of a house fire on Detroit's east side early Wednesday morning. 

The fire happened at a home in 14000 block of Alma.

Crews say they responded to the fire and found a body in the driveway with their hands and feet bound. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top