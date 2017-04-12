Body found with hands, feet bound at scene of fire in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - 9:41 a.m. -- Police say the body found is so badly burned they cannot determine gender.

6:20 a.m. -- A murder investigation is underway after a body was discovered at the scene of a house fire on Detroit's east side early Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at a home in 14000 block of Alma.

Crews say they responded to the fire and found a body in the driveway with their hands and feet bound.