Body found with hands, feet bound at scene of fire in Detroit

Body found in burned house in Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) - 9:41 a.m. -- Police say the body found is so badly burned they cannot determine gender.
6:20 a.m. -- A murder investigation is underway after a body was discovered at the scene of a house fire on Detroit's east side early Wednesday morning.
The fire happened at a home in 14000 block of Alma.
Crews say they responded to the fire and found a body in the driveway with their hands and feet bound.