2017 Little League World Series: game schedule, how to watch

2017 Little League World Series Glance

By The Associated Press

At South Williamsport, Pa.

All Times EDT

UNITED STATES

GREAT LAKES, Grosse Pointe, Mich.; MID-ATLANTIC, Jackson, N.J.; MIDWEST, Sioux Falls, S.D.; NEW ENGLAND, Fairfield, Conn.; NORTHWEST, Walla Walla, Wash.; SOUTHEAST, Greenville, N.C.; SOUTHWEST, Lufkin (Texas); WEST, Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.

INTERNATIONAL

ASIA-PACIFIC, Seoul; AUSTRALIA, Sydney; CANADA, White Rock, British Columbia; CARIBBEAN, Pontezuela, Dominican Republic; EUROPE AFRICA, Emilia, Italy; JAPAN, Tokyo; LATIN AMERICAN, Maracaibo, Venezuela; MEXICO, Tamaulipas.

Double Elimination

Thursday, Aug. 17

Game 1: Maracaibo (Venezuela) vs. Tamaulipas (Mexico), 1 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Jackson (N.J.) vs. Fairfield (Conn.), 3 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: White Rock (British Columbia) vs. Emilia (Italy), 5 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Lufkin (Texas) vs. Grosse Pointe (Mich.), 7 p.m., ESPN2

Friday, Aug. 18

Game 5: Tokyo vs. Sydney, 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 6: Walla Walla (Wash.) vs. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.), 4 p.m., ESPN

Game 7: Pontezuela (Dominican Republic) vs. Seoul, 6 p.m., ESPN

Game 8: Sioux Falls (S.D.) vs. Greenville (N.C.), 8 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Aug. 19

Game 9: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 1 p.m., ESPN

Game 10: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m., ABC

Game 11: Game 5 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 6 p.m., ESPN

Game 12: Game 6 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 8 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, Aug. 20

Game 13: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner 10 a.m., ESPN2

Game 14: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 11 a.m., ESPN

Game 15: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 1 p.m., ABC

Game 16: Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 2 p.m., ESPN

Monday, Aug. 21

Game A: Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 loser, 11 a.m., ESPN

Game 17: Game 15 loser vs. Game 9 winner, 1 p.m., ESPN

Game 18: Game 16 loser vs. Game 10 winner, 3 p.m., ESPN

Game 19: Game 13 loser vs. Game 11 winner, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Game 20: Game 14 loser vs. Game 12 winner, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Game B: Game 11 loser vs. Game 12 loser, 11 a.m., ESPN

Game 21: Game 17 winner vs. Game 19 winner, 3 p.m., ESPN

Game 22: Game 18 winner vs. Game 20 winner, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Game 23: Game 13 winner vs. Game 15 winner, 3 p.m., ESPN

Game 24: Game 14 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Aug. 24

Game 25: Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 loser, 3 p.m., ESPN

Game 26: Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 loser, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Aug. 26

International Championship

Game 27: Game 23 winner vs. Game 25 winner, 12:30 p.m., ABC

United States Championship

Game 28: Game 24 winner vs. Game 26 winner, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Sunday, Aug. 27

At Lamade Stadium

Third Place

Game 29: Loser Game 27 vs. Loser Game 28, 10 a.m., ESPN

World Championship

Game 30: Winner Game 27 vs. Winner Game 28: 3 p.m., ABC