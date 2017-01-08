Watch this week's episode of the Suburban Ford 7 Sports Cave with Mike Stone and Jake Chapman

(WXYZ) - The Detroit Lions once again were eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday night in Seattle, and we discussed the game on the Suburban Ford 7 Sports Cave.

This week, Justin Rose was joined by Mike Stone from 97.1 The Ticket and Jake Chapman from the Pistons Radio Network.

The guys talked game, including a controversial touchdown and the numerous dropped passes from Lions wide receivers.

Plus, they took your questions on the team and give their thoughts on Jim Caldwell's extension.

