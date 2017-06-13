Abdullah fully particpates in Lions minicamp

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) -- To say the Lions running attack in 2016 was lacking, is putting it kindly.

As a team, they ranked 30th in the league in total rushing yards, mustering just 81.9 yards per game.

Part of the reason was former second round rick Ameer Abdullah left a hole in the backfield after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in week two against the Tennessee Titans.

The injury required surgery, that until recently kept Abdullah off the field, but as mandatory minicamp gets underway, Abdullah is ready to reinsert himself as the lead back for the Lions.

"It's going well, things are exactly where I want them to be, practicing fully, feeling like my old self again, just going to keep progressing day-by-day knowing that I can get even more explosive than I was even before the injury, in my opinion I feel like I'm there," Abdullah said.