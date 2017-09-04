Ansah rejoins practice as regular season looms

ALLEN PARK (WXYZ) - Being an NFL player is a year-round job, but the regular season is when it all counts.

The Lions are excited about the team they have heading into the 2017 season and are ready to show it.

"We got more guys ready to just fly around to the ball, we've got more play makers so coach did a great job of putting us together," cornerback Darius Slay said.

"It's a marathon not a sprint, you don't want them on a rollercoaster from day one so you have to temper it but when you get to game time it's full throttle," Lions head coach Jim Caldwell added.

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah rejoined his teammates on the field for the first time this season after dealing with a leg injury, as he should immediately boost a defensive front that have been hit hard by injuries.

"I'm glad he's back out there, I know he's missed out and he's ready to put that work in, so he's ready to show what he's capable of," Slay added.

The Lions host the Cardinals on Sunday at 1 P.M. at Ford Field.