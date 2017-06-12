Over 100,000 people attend Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Beautiful weather two weekends ago helped bring over 100,000 people to Belle Isle for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.

The three-day event from June 2-4 had tens of thousands of people attend every day. That includes 25,000 people on Free Prix Friday. Saturday had the biggest crowd with over 45,000 people and a 30,000 people showed up for Sunday's finale despite a bleak weather outlook to start the day.

This is the fifth time in the last six years that the Grand Prix has had more than 95,000 people attend the race.

On top of the successful attendance, the total viewership for both Dual in Detroit races made it the second-highest watched IndyCar event behind the Indy 500 the week before.

“It was an extremely successful Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear and we are very pleased with the results we’ve seen across the board,” said Bud Denker, chairman of the Grand Prix. “With over 100,000 fans in attendance on Belle Isle over the course of the weekend, that is really the perfect number for us to execute our transportation plan, which ran flawlessly during the weekend."

The race also featured history with Graham Rahal becoming the first driver to win both Dual in Detroit races.