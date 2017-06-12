Justin Upton's slam helps Tigers avert sweep against Red Sox

Ken Powtak, Associated Press
12:23 AM, Jun 12, 2017

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 11: Justin Upton #8 of the Detroit Tigers rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam in the fifth inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 11, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Adam Glanzman
Copyright Getty Images
BOSTON (AP) -- Justin Upton hit a grand slam off the right-field foul pole, Nicholas Castellanos hit a two-run homer and the Detroit Tigers averted a sweep with an 8-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night.
   
The Tigers halted a three-game losing streak in a contest that lasted 4 hours, 6 minutes. Boston had won 13 of 19 and seven of eight in Fenway Park.
   
Daniel Norris (3-4) held Boston to two runs over five innings, giving up seven hits with three walks and six strikeouts.
   
Drew Pomeranz (6-4) was tagged for six runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings, snapping his career-best three-game winning streak.
   
Hanley Ramirez had an RBI single and Dustin Pedroia a run-scoring double for Boston.
   
The first six innings took just over three hours, sending a large portion of fans streaming for the exits after the final out of the sixth.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top