Justin Verlander finishes tied for 17th in Diamond Resorts Invitational pro-am

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Woody Austin completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the Diamond Resorts Invitational and former pitcher Mark Mulder took the celebrity title.
   
Austin closed with a 6-under 66 on the Four Seasons Resort's Tranquilo course, earning 31 points in the modified Stableford scoring system to finish the three-round event at 104 -- eight points ahead of second-place Joe Durant. Austin opened with an 11-under 59.
   
A three-time winner last year on the PGA Tour Champions, the 52-year-old Austin had seven birdies and one bogey in the final round, with a birdie worth three points, a par one point and a bogey zero points.
   
Coming off offseason hernia surgery, Austin missed only one fairway and one green in regulation Sunday
   
"I couldn't have made it any easier," Austin said. "I hit it where I wanted. Every shot was right down the line."
   
Mulder rallied to top of the celebrity division, scoring 30 points in a 67 to finish with 77 points. Former tennis player Mardy Fish, the winner last year, and former kicker Ryan Longwell tied for second with 67 points. Second-round leader Ray Allen was fourth with 66.
   
Mulder made two six-point eagles, chipping in from 25 yards on the par-5 seventh and holing a 25-footer on the par-5 12th.
   
"I feel mentally I'm tougher than the next guy," Mulder said. "I don't know if pitching has anything to do with it, because pitching and hitting a golf ball are about the only things where nothing can happen until you go."
   
The long-hitting Mulder has won the last two American Century Championships for celebrities in Lake Tahoe.
   
Lexi Thompson was 11th with 83 points to top the four LPGA Tour players in the professional field. Brittany Lincicome tied for 22nd with 74 points, Brooke Henderson was 24th with 73, and Brittany Lang was 30th in the 31-player field with 66 points.
   
All of the competitors played from the same tees. Austin earned $125,000, and Mulder made $100,000.
 
Diamond Resorts Scores
Sunday
^At Tranquilo Golf Club course Orlando, Fla.
Purses: pros-$750,000; celebrities-$500,000
Yardage: 6,626; Par: 71
 
Modified Stableford scoring system: Double Eagle 10 points; Hole-in-one 8; Eagle 6; Birdie 3; Par 1; Bogey 0; Double Bogey -2.
 
Final
Pro Players
Woody  Austin,    $125,000            43-30-31--104
Joe  Durant,    $75,000                  34-34-28--  96
Brandt  Jobe,    $50,000                33-32-27--  92
Kenny  Perry,    $50,000                32-27-33--  92
Jeff  Sluman,    $40,000                25-32-34--  91
Tom  Byrum,    $37,000                    27-37-24--  88
Willie  Wood,    $34,000                25-30-31--  86
Lee  Janzen,    $28,000                  27-30-28--  85
Glen  Day,    $28,000                      28-27-30--  85
Ian  Woosnam,    $28,000                24-27-34--  85
Lexi  Thompson,    $22,000            26-29-28--  83
Billy  Mayfair,    $21,000            24-36-22--  82
Gary  Hallberg,    $19,750            22-26-31--  79
Paul  Broadhurst,    $17,500        29-26-23--  78
Colin  Montgomerie,    $17,500    29-21-28--  78
Steve  Pate,    $17,500                  28-21-29--  78
Scott  Dunlap,    $15,000              25-30-22--  77
John  Daly,    $15,000                    26-23-28--  77
Skip  Kendall,    $12,583              21-32-23--  76
Joey  Sindelar,    $12,583            25-28-23--  76
Grant  Waite,    $12,583                22-24-30--  76
Tommy  Armour  III,    $10,625      29-26-19--  74
Brittany  Lincicome,    $10,625  16-28-30--  74
Brooke  Henderson,    $9,500        23-26-24--  73
Mark  Calcavecchia,    $8,750      26-22-23--  71
Scott  Hoch,    $8,000                    28-20-22--  70
Olin  Browne,    $6,875                  24-20-24--  68
Mark  Brooks,    $6,875                  18-26-24--  68
Gil  Morgan,    $5,750                    18-24-25--  67
Brittany  Lang,    $5,000              21-23-22--  66
John  Cook,    $5,000                      23-21-18--  62
   
Celebrity Players
(a-amateur)
Mark  Mulder,  $100,000                26-  21-  30--  77
Mardy  Fish,  $40,000                    17-  29-  21--  67
Ryan  Longwell,  $40,000              12-  27-  28--  67
Ray  Allen,  $25,000                      20-  30-  16--  66
Mike  Modano,  $20,000                  15-  26-  21--  62
a-Troy  Glaus                                  25-  16-  20--  61
John  Smoltz,  $15,220                  17-  21-  22--  60
Bud  Norris,  $13,459                    20-  15-  23--  58
John  Hart,  $12,201                      23-  19-  15--  57
Mark  Rypien,  $11,195                  14-  24-  18--  56
Blair  O'Neal,  $10,440                20-  16-  18--  54
Eric  Gagne,  $9,811                      20-  20-  13--  53
Jack  Wagner,  $9,257                    13-  20-  17--  50
Jeremy  Roenick,  $8,754              19-  10-  19--  48
Sterling  Sharpe,  $8,301            17-  11-  18--  46
Alfonso  Ribeiro,  $7,899            15-  11-  19--  45
Justin  Verlander,  $7,262          21-  18-    5--  44
a-Brian  Urlacher                          17-  16-  11--  44
Josh  Donaldson,  $7,262                5-  20-  19--  44
Derek  Lowe,  $6,792                      14-    9-  20--  43
a-Bryan  Walters                            15-  14-  12--  41
Tom  Glavine,  $6,389                    11-  13-  16--  40
Bret  Saberhagen,  $6,088            12-  14-  13--  39
Greg  Maddux,  $6,088                    15-  10-  14--  39
Kevin  Millar,  $5,723                    3-  22-  12--  37
Chad  Pfeifer,  $5,723                  11-  11-  15--  37
Jake  Owen,  $5,370                          9-  15-    7--  31
Colt  Ford,  $5,370                          9-  13-    9--  31
Denny  Hamlin,  $5,106                  19-    5-    6--  30
Tim  Wakefield,  $4,955                  6-    9-  14--  29
Patrick  Peterson,  $4,729          13-  12-    3--  28
Brian  McCann,  $4,729                    8-    9-  11--  28
Danny  Kanell,  $4,427                  17-  12-  -6--  23
Phil  Nevin,  $4,427                        6-    8-    8--  23
Josh  Beckett,  $4,226                    9-  12-  -1--  20
Jon  Lester,  $4,100                        7-    0-    2--    9
a-Roger  Clemens                            -4-    2-  10--    8
Dan  Plesac,  $3,848                      -2-  -7-  11--    2
a-Larry  Fitzgerald                        4-    0-  -8--  -4
Mark  DeRosa,  $3,622                      3--10-    1--  -6
Richard  Dent,  $3,521                -10-  -3-    0--  -7
Marcus  Allen,  $3,421                  -2--11-    1---12
Michael  Waltrip,  $3,320            -5-  -4-  -8---17
Larry  the  Cable  Guy,  $3,219  -15-  -7-  -2---24
Rob  Riggle,  $3,144                      -2--36-  -3---41
John  Lackey,  $3,068                  -10--22--11---43
Johnny  Damon,  $2,993                -15--20--18---53

 

