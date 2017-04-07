PHOTO GALLERY: Tigers home opener vs. Red Sox

Fair
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 7: Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers hugs former Tiger player Ivan Rodriguez prior to the start of the opening day game against the Boston Red Sox game on April 7, 2017 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 7: A general view of Comerica Park during the tribute to former owner Michael Ilitch during the opening day celebrations prior to that start of the game against the Boston Red Sox game on April 7, 2017 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 7: Nicholas Castellanos #9 of the Detroit Tigers scores in the sixth inning and celebrates with teammate Justin Upton #8 during the sixth inning of the opening day game against the Boston Red Sox on April 7, 2017 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 7: Steven Wright #35 of the Boston Red Sox pitches during the first inning of the opening day game against the Detroit Tigers on April 7, 2017 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 7: Michael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the first inning of the opening day game against the Boston Red Sox on April 7, 2017 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 7: Victor Martinez #41 of the Detroit Tigers singles to left field scoring Nicholas Castellanos (not in photo) during the sixth inning of the opening day game against the Boston Red Sox on April 7, 2017 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 7: Ian Kinsler #3 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates with his teammates after scoring on the Victor Martinez (not in photo) sacrifice fly during the first inning of the opening day game against the Boston Red Sox on April 7, 2017 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 7: Ian Kinsler #3 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates after scoring on the sacrifice fly by Victor Martinez #41 and Justin Upton #8 during the first inning of the opening day game against the Boston Red Sox on April 7, 2017 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
DETROIT (WXYZ) -- Check out some of the sights inside Comerica Park, where the Tigers beat the Red Sox 6-5 in Friday's home opener, as captured by Leon Halip of Getty Images.
