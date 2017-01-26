Jack Morris done with FSD's Tigers broadcasts

(WXYZ) - Jack Morris will no longer appear on Fox Sports Detroit's Tigers broadcasts, the team confirmed to WXYZ.

The former Tigers pitcher served as a TV analyst for both the Tigers and Twins last season, but has told FSD he'll be focusing only on Fox Sports North's broadcasts this season.

"Jack, understandably, did not want to continue in a part-time role," Greg Hammaren, Fox Sports Detroit Senior Vice President and General Manager said in an email to WXYZ.

"So it was a mutual decision that allows him to concentrate his energies on behalf of the Twins and we stabilize our Tigers’ analysts with Rod and Gibby."

Detroit News reporter Tony Paul was first to share the news.

As for the rest of the booth, Paul reports Mario Impemba will not be rotating with Dan Dickerson, as the two did last year.

Kirk Gibson will return as a rotating analyst with primary commentator Rod Allen.