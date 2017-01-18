Seven Tigers games to air on Fox Sports Detroit during Spring Training

9:22 PM, Jan 17, 2017
(WXYZ) - Spring Training begins in a month, with the Tigers beginning to report the week of February 13.

Seven of the team's games in Florida will air on Fox Sports Detroit.

The broadcast schedule kicks off with a March 11 telecast of YES Network's coverage of the Tigers vs. Yankees.

Full schedule:

March 11: Tigers vs. Yankees (YES)
March 12: Mets vs. Tigers
March 17: Yankees vs. Tigers
March 23: Tigers vs. Braves (FS South)
March 24: Braves vs. Tigers
March 26: Blue Jays vs. Tigers
March 29: Phillies vs. Tigers

According to FSD, Rod Allen, Mario Impemba and Kirk Gibson will alternate for the five home games in Lakeland.

