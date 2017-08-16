Tigers and Topps partner to create autographed trading cards for charity

(WXYZ) - The Tigers have partnered with Topps to create a new line of trading cards to help players' favorite charities.

'Autographs for a Cause' will put limited edition cards for sale on the Tigers Foundation website, with players like Ian Kinsler, Justin Upton, and Nick Castellanos signing cards to benefit the Detroit community.

"Through this program, players sign limited edition Topps baseball cards in exchange for a donation to the Detroit Tigers Foundation, the club's official charity," the Tigers said in a release.

"Tigers players match donations made, and funds raised are donated to charitable organizations to support causes identified by the players."

Cards start at $15 per item, with Daniel Norris and Matt Boyd's versions already for sale.

Brad Galli has more in the video below.