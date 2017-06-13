Tigers draft Florida RHP Alex Faedo in first round

SECAUCUS, N.J. (WXYZ) -- The Tigers selected right-handed pitcher Alex Faedo in the first round of the MLB Draft on Monday night.

Faedo, a junior at the University of Florida, is 7-2 with a 2.60 ERA in 17 starts this season. He was previously drafted by Detroit in 2014 out of high school, but did not sign.

“The Tigers are extremely excited to have drafted one of the most polished right-handed pitchers in all of college baseball,” Tigers Director of Amateur Scouting Scott Pleis said in a release. “Alex Faedo throws in the low to mid 90’s with a plus slider and a changeup. We couldn’t be happier to have him in the fold.”

The MLB Draft continues Tuesday and Wednesday.