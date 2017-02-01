Tigers equipment truck headed to Lakeland for Spring Training

DETROIT (WXYZ) -- Before Tigers players make the trip to Spring Training this month, the team's equipment staff must pack up all the equipment to send to Lakeland, Florida.

Tigers clubhouse staff - with an assist from mascot Paws - loaded a semi truck Wednesday at Comerica Park, with a second truck scheduled to be loaded next week.

"We spend most of the winter packing for this day," clubhouse manager Jim Schmakel said Wednesday. "We do everything from bats, to balls, to hats, to t-shirts, to underwear, to workout shorts. We also have all the training stuff and all the video stuff."

Schmakel added that the second truck, which is scheduled to be loaded February 6, will partly be loaded with any remaining equipment that wouldn't fit on the first truck.

Tigers players are scheduled to report to Lakeland the week of February 13.