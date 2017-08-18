Tigers place Anibal Sanchez on 10-day DL, recall JaCoby Jones

Cloudy
ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 16: Anibal Sanchez #19 of the Detroit Tigers leaves the game with an injury against the Texas Rangers in the bottom of the third inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on August 16, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
DETROIT (WXYZ) -- The Tigers have placed pitcher Anibal Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain.
The team announced the move on Friday.
Sanchez left in the third inning of Wednesday's loss to the Rangers with what was described at the time as "left hamstring tightness."
In a corresponding move, Detroit recalled outfielder JaCoby Jones from triple-A Toledo.