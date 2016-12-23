Tigers sign Alex Avila to one-year contract

Larry Lage, AP Sports Writer
3:55 PM, Dec 23, 2016
6:06 PM, Dec 23, 2016

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 31: Alex Avila #31 of the Chicago White Sox is congratulated by Todd Frazier #21 of the Chicago White Sox after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning at Comerica Park on August 31, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) -- The Tigers are bringing back catcher Alex Avila with a $2 million, one-year contract.
   
Avila tells The Associated Press he is excited for the opportunity to back up James McCann. He says his family, including Tigers general manager Al Avila, will have something other than Christmas to celebrate this weekend at his home in Florida.
   
Detroit drafted Avila in 2008 and he hit .242 with 66 homers and 282 RBIs with the Tigers from 2009-15. He had career highs with a .295 batting average, 19 homers and 82 RBIs in 2011, when he was an All-Star.
   
The 29-year-old, left-handed hitter departed Detroit as a free agent after the 2015 season. He played in 57 games for the Chicago White Sox this year, hitting .213 with seven homers and 11 RBIs.

