VIDEO: Tigers catcher James McCann takes batting practice with help from his wife

(WXYZ) - James McCann has a new batting practice partner.

The Tigers catcher's wife is suiting up for offseason work.

McCann posted a video on Instagram, hacking away at pitches from his wife, Jess. With every swing of the bat, Jess' rea

Christmas travels leaving me without a hitting partner? My wife @jessmccann3 has it covered! #OffSeason #TeamMcCann #NoDaysOff A video posted by James McCann (@mccannon34) on Dec 20, 2016 at 12:10pm PST

ctions get better and better.