VIDEO: Tigers catcher James McCann takes batting practice with help from his wife

4:36 PM, Dec 20, 2016
James McCann on Instagram

(WXYZ) - James McCann has a new batting practice partner.

The Tigers catcher's wife is suiting up for offseason work.

McCann posted a video on Instagram, hacking away at pitches from his wife, Jess. With every swing of the bat, Jess' rea

ctions get better and better.

 

 

