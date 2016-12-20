VIDEO: Tigers catcher James McCann takes batting practice with help from his wife

Cloudy
(WXYZ) - James McCann has a new batting practice partner.
The Tigers catcher's wife is suiting up for offseason work.
McCann posted a video on Instagram, hacking away at pitches from his wife, Jess.
Christmas travels leaving me without a hitting partner? My wife @jessmccann3 has it covered! #OffSeason #TeamMcCann #NoDaysOff
ctions get better and better.