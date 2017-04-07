VIDEO: Watch Pudge Rodriguez throw out the first pitch at Tigers Opening Day

2:58 PM, Apr 7, 2017
Leon Halip
Copyright Getty Images

(WXYZ) - Ivan Rodriguez will head to Cooperstown later this year to join the Hall of Fame, but on Friday, he was in Detroit, opening up the baseball season at Comerica Park.

Pudge threw out the ceremonial first pitch, and talked with our Brad Galli and Kacie Hollins after the experience.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top