VIDEO: Watch Pudge Rodriguez throw out the first pitch at Tigers Opening Day

(WXYZ) - Ivan Rodriguez will head to Cooperstown later this year to join the Hall of Fame, but on Friday, he was in Detroit, opening up the baseball season at Comerica Park.
Pudge threw out the ceremonial first pitch, and talked with our Brad Galli and Kacie Hollins after the experience.
Thank you #Detroit you will always be in my ❤️ saludos a todos en Detroit! Viví muchos momentos especiales aquí #OpeningDayDET @tigers pic.twitter.com/DbzDqJmJLX— Ivan Pudge Rodriguez (@Pudge_Rodriguez) April 7, 2017
"Always love to come to Detroit. Always. It's home to me" - Pudge Rodriguez pic.twitter.com/1wznaVSnwK— Kacie Hollins (@kaciehollinsTV) April 7, 2017
Pudge Rodriguez says his Hall of Fame speech is already written. "I have four months to memorize it." pic.twitter.com/CNZIt7yhVY— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 7, 2017
Rodriguez on being a Hall-of-Famer: it's great. It's a dream. Receiving the call that you're in the Hall of Fame...you can't beat that. pic.twitter.com/wZntpEEMGn— Kacie Hollins (@kaciehollinsTV) April 7, 2017
Ivan Rodriguez knew Miguel Cabrera was going to special "since Day One." He said he'll absolutely make the Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/pUMxh7Zx3z— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 7, 2017
