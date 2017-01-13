Kentavious Caldwell-Pope out vs. Jazz with rotator cuff strain

(WXYZ) -- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will miss Friday night's game against Utah with a Grade 2 left rotator cuff strain, the Pistons announced Friday afternoon.

Caldwell-Pope left Thursday's game against Golden State in the first quarter after appearing to re-aggravate a previously-sore left shoulder area.

In addition to missing Friday's game, the Pistons announced Caldwell-Pope is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lakers.