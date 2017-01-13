Kentavious Caldwell-Pope out vs. Jazz with rotator cuff strain

Cloudy
OAKLAND, CA - JANUARY 12: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #5 of the Detroit Pistons walks off the court after injuring himself against the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on January 12, 2017 in Oakland, California.
(WXYZ) -- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will miss Friday night's game against Utah with a Grade 2 left rotator cuff strain, the Pistons announced Friday afternoon.
Caldwell-Pope left Thursday's game against Golden State in the first quarter after appearing to re-aggravate a previously-sore left shoulder area.
In addition to missing Friday's game, the Pistons announced Caldwell-Pope is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lakers.