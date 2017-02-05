Paul George scores 21 to lead Pacers to sixth straight win

Jeff Skirvin, Associated Press
10:32 PM, Feb 4, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Paul George scored 21 points, helping the Indiana Pacers extend their season-best winning streak to six games with a 105-84 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.
   
Lavoy Allen had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers, replacing an injured Thaddeus Young, who sat out with a sprained left wrist. Myles Turner, CJ Miles and All Jefferson all finished with 13 points for Indiana (28-22).
   
Indiana took control of the game during a 20-5 run in the third quarter. A 10-point deficit entering the fourth quarter would prove to be too much to overcome for the Pistons (23-27).
   
Marcus Morris led Detroit with 19 points. Jon Leuer added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Andre Drummond had 13 points and nine rebounds.
   
UP NEXT
   Pistons: host Philadelphia on Monday in the first of three straight games at home. The 76ers won the first meeting 97-79 at Detroit on Dec. 11
   Pacers: host Oklahoma City on Monday in their second game of a three-game homestand. Indiana beat the Thunder 101-98 on the road Nov. 20.

