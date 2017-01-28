Pistons assign Henry Ellenson, Darrun Hilliard, Michael Gbinije to Grand Rapids

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) -- The Detroit Pistons have assigned forward Henry Ellenson and guards Darrun Hilliard and Michael Gbinije to the team's Grand Rapids affiliate in the D-League.
   
The team announced the moves Friday.
   
Ellenson, Detroit's first-round draft pick this past offseason, has appeared in 14 games for Detroit, averaging 1.5 points and 0.9 rebounds. Hilliard has appeared in 26 games this season for the Pistons, averaging 3.4 points.
   
Gbinije, who was drafted in the second round this past offseason, has played in eight games for Detroit.

