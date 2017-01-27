Stan Van Gundy would be "very surprised" if any Pistons made 2017 All-Star team

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) -- Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy told reporters Thursday he doesn't expect any of his players to be named to the 2017 NBA All-Star roster.

"I think there's a lot of guys in this league (that are) deserving, but where we're sitting right now at 21-25, I would be very surprised if we had anybody in the All-Star game," said Van Gundy.

Van Gundy, who served as an NBA All-Star head coach in 2005 and 2010, further explained his reasoning.

"When I sit down and vote - and obviously I can't vote for any of my own guys - I'm not saying I never vote for a guy with a losing record. That wouldn't be true. But I definitely give weight to guys coming off of winning teams."