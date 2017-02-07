Battle with brain cancer gets a basketball boost and visit from Reggie Jackson for Rochester teen

Haze
Pistons guard Reggie Jackson surprised 15-year-old Sam Kell, who's fighting brain cancer, at a benefit basketball game on Sunday. Brad Galli and Dave Rexroth played on the team against Sam's buddies.
The event at Oakland University raised $18,000 for New Day Foundation, helping families deal with cancer diagnoses.
