Battle with brain cancer gets a basketball boost and visit from Reggie Jackson for Rochester teen

8:25 PM, Feb 6, 2017

Pistons guard Reggie Jackson surprised 15-year-old Sam Kell, who's fighting brain cancer, at a benefit basketball game on Sunday. Brad Galli and Dave Rexroth played on the team against Sam's buddies. 

The event at Oakland University raised $18,000 for New Day Foundation, helping families deal with cancer diagnoses. 

