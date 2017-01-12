Big night at the Auto Show for Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi and his Baby Borg trophy

Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi was presented with his 'Baby Borg' trophy Wednesday night at the Automotive News World Congress closing dinner. The event is held in conjunction the North American International Auto Show.

It's been eight month since Rossi won the Indy 500 -- his first career INDYCAR win -- and he says he needed that time to let it sink in.

"Obviously getting your face on the trophy is the ultimate prize, but your dresser is still empty," Rossi said of his excitement to finally get the take home prize.

Rossi was a part-time driver for Andretti-Herta Autosport when he won in Indianapolis. His team's owners -- Bryan Herta and Michael Andretti -- also received their 'Baby Borg' trophies Wednesday night.

Rossi said his goal for the upcoming season is simple: repeat as the Indy 500 champion.