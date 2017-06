(WXYZ) - It was all about the Tigers and Lions on this week's episode of the Suburban Ford 7 Sports Cave. On Sunday, Kacie Hollins is in for Justin Rose and she was joined by Kyle Bogey from 97.1 The Ticket.

They started by talking about the Tigers, who got blown out 11-3 on Saturday night in Boston, as well as their bullpen issues.

Then, it went to the Lions and offensive tackle Taylor Decker, who had surgery this week and could be out 4-6 months.

Finally, they discussed the NHL Expansion Draft and who the Detroit Red Wings should protect from the Las Vegas Golden Knights.