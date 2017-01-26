Bruins forward Brad Marchand fined $10,000 for trip on Niklas Kronwall

NEW YORK (WXYZ) - The National Hockey League announced it is fining Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand $10,000 for a trip against Niklas Kronwall during the Red Wings game on Tuesday.

The $10,000 fine is the maximum allowed under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement.

Marchand had a hearing with the NHL on Thursday but the league did not suspend him.

Midway thorough the first period, Marchand came up behind Kronwall, stuck out his left leg and slew-footed Kronwall. It was a "dangerous trip," according to the league.

This isn't the first time he has been disciplined for illegally tripping a player. He was fined in 2011 and also suspended two games in the 2014-15 season.