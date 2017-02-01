Central Michigan recruiting class big on in-state players

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WXYZ) -- From the time he took over the program, Central Michigan head coach John Bonamego made sure to emphasize recruiting within the state of Michigan.

Of the Chippewas' 24 announced recruits, more than half are from Michigan.

"We're always going to start here in-state, we want to make sure we're going to do the very best job that we can in the state of Michigan - that will never change," Bonamego said in a release. "Our ability to utilize some of the relationships that we've developed and network ourselves in some other key areas is starting to pay dividends for us."

CENTRAL MICHIGAN 2017 RECRUITING CLASS

Norman "Bubba" Anderson, CB, Jacksonville, FL

Johnathan Berghorst, DT, Zeeland, MI (Zeeland East HS)

Darius Bracy, CB, Mobile, AL

Brandon Brown, DB, Buffalo, NY

Troy Brown, S, Flint, MI (Carman-Ainsworth HS)

Brady Buell, P/K, Traverse City, MI (St. Francis HS)

Jack Combs, WR, Grand Rapids, MI (East Grand Rapids HS)

Keegan Cossou, TE, Greenville, MI (Greenville HS)

Erik Ditzhazy, OL, Grand Rapids, MI (Forest Hills Northern HS)

George Douglas, LB, Belleville, MI (Belleville HS)

Nick Follmer, OL, O'Fallon, MO

Ty Henderson, WR, Dublin, OH

Julian Hicks, WR, Mayfield Heights, OH

Elijah James, DT, Planfield, IL

Chuck Jones LB, Ypsilanti, MI (Ann Arbor Skyline HS)

Jamezz Kimbrough, OL, Homewood, IL

Drayton Law, WR, Mobile, AL

Evan Plate, LB, Greenville, MI (Greenville HS)

Bernhard Raimann, TE, Steinbrunn, Bergenland, Austria

Devonni Reed, S, Ypsilanti, MI (Belleville HS)

Willie Reid, S, Detroit, MI (Cass Tech HS)

Amir Siddiq, LB, Dearborn, MI (Dearborn Fordson HS)

Steve Spenner, LB, Berrien Center, MI (Berrien Springs HS)

Robi Stuart, DL, Saginaw, MI (Nouvel Catholic HS)

Jacorey Sullivan, WR, Muskegon, MI (Muskegon HS)

Shawn Wiley, OL, Jacksonville, FL