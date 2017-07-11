Chicago Cubs interested in Fulmer or Norris, not Verlander, report says

(WXYZ) - Just over a week after a report that the Chicago Cubs were interested in trading for Justin Verlander, a new report has come out saying the defending World Series Champions are actually interested in some of the Tigers' young pitchers.

According to Peter Gammons, the Cubs are looking at reigning American League Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer and Daniel Norris.

Gammons writes that the Cubs have called almost every team to see who is available, and when it came to the Tigers, they asked about Fulmer and Norris.

As for Verlander, Gammons says that they actually have no interest.

"As one cub official said, 'no one is going to pay $70M for him, even though he may still be a very good pitcher,'" Gammons writes.

The Cubs have the ninth-best pitching staff in the Majors with a 4.10 ERA. They are second in the NL Central with a 43-45 record, 5.5 games back from the Milwaukee Brewers.

There were reports that if the Tigers were not competitive by the deadline, which is July 31.