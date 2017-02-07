Claressa Shields to headline Detroit boxing event on Showtime in March

DETROIT (WXYZ) -- Two-time Olympic gold medalist and Flint native Claressa Shields will headline a boxing event on Showtime next month.

The event, dubbed "Detroit City Gold" will take place Friday, March 10 at MGM Grand Detroit and air live on Showtime's ShoBox: The New Generation.

Shields won her professional debut in November, and will now face Szilvia Szabados (15-8, 6 KO) of Hungary in the first women's boxing match to headline an event on premium TV.

"March 10 will be a historic night for boxing and all of the women who give so much to advance our sport," Shields said in a release. "I will do everything to give my home state fans and the viewers a night to remember."