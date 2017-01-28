Cody Wichmann leads Milwaukee to OT win over Detroit Mercy

DETROIT (AP) -- Cody Wichmann tied his career high with 23 points, including a 3-pointer with 24 seconds left in overtime, Brock Stull had 16 points, a career-high 17 rebounds and five assists and Milwaukee beat Detroit Mercy 73-69 for its second straight overtime win on Friday night.

Wichmann made a career-best-tying six 3-pointers on 12 attempts, Bryce Nze scored four of his 12 points in OT and finished with eight rebounds and Jeremy Johnson scored 11.

Patrick Robinson Jr. and Corey Allen each made a 3-pointer, about a minute apart, to give Detroit a 67-65 lead with 2:43 left in overtime, but Nze hit a jumper and then made a layup to cap an 8-3 run that put the Panthers up 69-67 with 55 seconds to go. Allen's pair of free throws tied it seven seconds later but Wichmann's proved to be the winner.

Allen scored 22, Jaleel Hogan had 15 points and a career-high-tying 11 rebounds and Jarod Williams scored 13 with a career-best 11 boards for the Titans. Detroit (4-17, 2-7 Horizon League), which has lost three in a row, made just 8 of 29 foul shots -- including 1 of 12 by Hogan.

Milwaukee (8-14, 4-5) has won three straight.