Derrick Walton embraces opposing fans' hatred

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) -- Rivalry aside, Michigan guard Derrick Walton Jr. looks at Sunday's matchup against Michigan State the same way as any other road game.

"There's nothing like walking into a gym and knowing you're hated," Walton told reporters Friday. "You've got to embrace it and love it."

Walton, who has only played at the Breslin Center once in his college career (an 80-75 win his freshman season), says he feeds off opposing fans' negative energy.

"When someone boos you, you just want to shut 'em up," Walton said. "Pretty sure a lot of guys use that as motivation. There's nothing like an away win. An away win is ten times better than a home win in my book."

Sunday's game in East Lansing is scheduled for a 1 p.m. tipoff.