DeShawndre Black's 3-point play gives Detroit Mercy win over Green Bay

5:29 PM, Jan 29, 2017
DETROIT (AP) -- DeShawndre Black's 3-point play with 12 seconds left gave Detroit Mercy a 93-92 victory over Green Bay on Sunday.
   
Green Bay's Tevin Findlay missed a pair of free throws before Black was fouled on a twisting drive through the paint, scoring with his left hand then making the winning free throw. The Phoenix missed a shot in a crowded key as time ran out.
   
Green Bay had led since early in the first half and was up 81-71 with 8:40 left before the Titans went on a 16-7 run to get within one, capped by a 3-pointer by Corey Allen with 3:16 to go. Green Bay scored the next two baskets but Josh McFolley hit two free throws and Allen one to set up Black's winning play.
   
Jaleel Hogan led Detroit Mercy (5-17, 3-7 Horizon), which shot 52.5 percent, with 28 points with Allen adding 20. The Titans snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Phoenix (13-9, 7-3).
   
Khalil Small scored 21 points to lead the Phoenix, who shot 61 percent but surrendered 21 turnovers for 24 points.

