Detroit Mercy upends Youngstown State

10:49 PM, Feb 4, 2017

CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 02: Detroit Titans G Corey Allen (1) is defended by Cleveland State Vikings G Bobby Word (20) during the second half of the men's college basketball game between the Detroit Titans and Cleveland State Vikings on February 2, 2017, at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH. Cleveland State defeated 90-73. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire
Copyright Getty Images
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) -- Freshman Corey Allen scored 27 points as Detroit Mercy upended Youngstown State 90-80 on Saturday night.
   
Allen was 10 of 16 from the floor including six 3-pointers for the Titans (6-18, 4-8 Horizon). Jaleel Hogan added 22 points and 12 rebounds, notching his third double-double this season. Josh McFolley had 18 points.
   
Detroit had a 38-35 lead at intermission and Allen and McFolley sank a 3-pointer each early in the second half to push it to 46-35. Three more Allen buckets and a Gerald Blackshear jumper followed to make it 52-37 with 16:50 to play. Chris Jenkins sank a pair of free throws midway to extend the Titans' advantage to 72-47 and Detroit rolled to the win from there.
   
Cameron Morse scored 20 points and grabbed four rebounds for the Penguins (10-15, 4-8) who have lost two straight.

