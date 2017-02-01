Eastern Michigan welcomes recruiting class from far and wide

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) -- Eastern Michigan head coach Chris Creighton went international when compiling his 2017 recruiting class.

The 26-player class consists of players from twelve different states, plus Canada and Finland.

"Today is the culmination of a very long process of identifying, evaluating, building relationships and ultimately inviting guys to be a part of Eastern Michigan football," Creighton said in a release. "I have always evaluated a class after they have finished their careers but going into it we are excited about this group. We have both built for the future and brought in guys who will compete to play right away."

EASTERN MICHIGAN 2017 RECRUITING CLASS

Blake Bogan , DB, Grand Blanc, MI (Grand Blanc HS)

Desean Boyd, LB, Detroit, MI (Cass Tech HS)

Bobby Brown III, DB, Gibsonton , FL

Sam Dervil , OL , Miami, FL

Carthell Flowers, DB, Syracuse, NY

Jairus Grissom, QB , Dearborn Heights, MI (River Rouge HS)

Jeff Hubbard, DB, Atlanta, GA

CJ Hunt, DL, Avon, IN

Preston Hutchinson, QB , Mason, OH

Greg Jean, WR , Fort Lauderdale, FL

Shaq Jones, DB, Philadelphia, PA

Desmond Kelly, DL, Baltimore, MD

Jesse Kelly, K, Ventura, CA

Tyler LaBarbera , DL, Elk Grove Village, IL

Terry Myrick, LB, Austell , GA

Johnnie Niupalau , WR , San Mateo, CA

Karmi Mackey, RB , Seffner , FL

Gunnar Oakes, TE , Swanton , OH

Antoine Porter, WR , San Francisco, CA

Dan Samuelson , OL , Plymouth, IN

Sidy Sow, OL , Bromont , Quebec, Canada

Russ Vaden , DB, Louisville, KY

Ville Valasti , DL, Helsinki, Finland

Sal Velasquez, LB, La Puente , CA