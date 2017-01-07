Jim Harbaugh visits White House, names Usher a 2017 honorary captain

Light snow
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines talks to a referee in the first half against the Florida State Seminoles during the Capitol One Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
(WXYZ) -- During a visit to the White House on Friday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh named Grammy-winning singer Usher an honorary captain for this season.
Proud to announce that world famous recording artist @Usher will be an honorary captain for @UMichFootball in 2017 pic.twitter.com/7dGaeRaqcV— Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) January 6, 2017
Harbaugh named an honorary captain, usually a celebrity and/or prominent Michigan alum, for each home game during the 2016 season. Past guests have included Derek Jeter, Tom Brady, and NFL Network's Rich Eisen.