Kanter, Lowe have double-doubles as Green Bay beats Oakland

11:27 PM, Jan 27, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - MARCH 18: Kerem Kanter #1 of the Green Bay Phoenix reacts in the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Chesapeake Energy Arena on March 18, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Copyright Getty Images
OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Kerem Kanter and Kenneth Lowe each had a double-double, Khalil Small scored 16 points with nine rebounds and Green Bay beat Oakland 80-72 on Friday night to maintain sole possession of second place in the Horizon League.
   
Kanter, Lowe and Warren Jones had 14 points apiece. Kanter grabbed a career-high 15 boards and Love added 10 rebounds for Green Bay (13-8, 7-2), which is one game back of Valparaiso in the conference standings.
   
Lowe and Kanter had four points apiece during a 15-4 run that opened a 12-point lead with 10:54 left in the half. The Phoenix led 40-28 at halftime, scored 24 points off 19 Oakland turnovers and never trailed.
   
The Grizzlies used a 13-2 run to pull within five midway through the second half before Green Bay scored eight in a row to make it 65-52. Oakland (15-7, 5-4) got back within five with a 6-0 run to cut it to 75-70 with 1:32 left but missed its last three shots and Small made 5 of 6 free throws from there to seal it.
   
Jalen Hayes had 23 points, 13 rebounds and four assists for the Grizzlies. Martez Walker scored 18 and Sherron Dorsey-Walker added 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top