Marcus Keene has NCAA Division I's first 50-point game since 2013

5:42 PM, Jan 21, 2017

Central Michigan junior guard Marcus Keene

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) -- Marcus Keene, the NCAA's scoring leader, scored a career-high 50 points with 10 3-pointers and broke the game open with four 3s in the final 4:44 to help Central Michigan rally to a 101-92 win over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.
   
It was the highest scoring Division I game this season -- topping Malik Monk's 47 points for Kentucky -- and the first 50-plus-game since South Dakota State's Nate Wolters 53 on Feb. 7, 2013.
   
"This was big for me, for us as a team, but to score 50 points in a college basketball game that's anybody's dream who's a scorer and I accomplished it. It feels good," Keene said. "I was just hot today and my teammates kept finding me. Especially Braylon (Rayson)."
   
Keene's 10 3-pointers tied the school record set by Tommie Johnson in 1987 against Wright State. His 50 points, capped by a free throw with 1:20 left, set a McGuirk Arena record and were the most by a Chippewa since David Webber had 51 against Ball State in 2000.
   
Rayson scored 21 points with six assists for the Chippewas (12-7, 2-4 Mid-American), who tied a program record with 20 3-pointers. Keene was 15 of 23 from the floor, including 10 of 15 from distance, and hit all 10 of his free-throw attempts.
   
CMU topped the century mark for the fifth time this season and the 11th time under coach Keno Davis.
   
Trailing 45-35 at halftime, the Chippewas closed to 54-53 after David DiLeo and Keene hit back-to-back 3s, then led 68-67 on Cecil Williams' dunk. The RedHawks led 71-70 on Michael Weather's layup, but the Chippewas pulled ahead 89-79 after Keene hit three 3s.
   
Keene, whose previous highs were 44 points and eight 3-pointers, scored 26 straight CMU points in a little under six minutes, hitting five 3-pointers and seven free throws.
   
Weathers finished with 22 points and Marcus Weathers had 19 for the RedHawks (8-11, 1-5), who have lost two straight.
   
Keene was injured in a win over Toledo eight days ago but played on it and scored 29 on Wednesday against Ball State.
   
"It's still sore, there's still pain," he said. "I've been doing a lot of treatment in those three days in between."

