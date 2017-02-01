Mark Dantonio a "man of many hats" on National Signing Day

Cloudy
Justin Rose reports from East Lansing, where Mark Dantonio introduced his 2017 recruiting class.
Mark Dantonio puts on a hat bearing the logo of a recruit's high school on National Signing Day, February 1, 2017 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by WXYZ-TV)
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) -- Normally on National Signing Day, recruits put on hats bearing the logo of their newly-selected college team.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio flipped the script during his press conference Wednesday, putting on hats bearing the logo of each recruit's high school team as he talked about them.
MICHIGAN STATE 2017 RECRUITING CLASS