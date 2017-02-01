Mark Dantonio a "man of many hats" on National Signing Day

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) -- Normally on National Signing Day, recruits put on hats bearing the logo of their newly-selected college team.

Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio flipped the script during his press conference Wednesday, putting on hats bearing the logo of each recruit's high school team as he talked about them.

MICHIGAN STATE 2017 RECRUITING CLASS

Weston Bridges, RB , Copley, OH

Blake Bueter , OT, Howell, MI (Detroit Catholic Central HS)

Jack Camper, TE , Virginia Beach, VA

Matt Carrick, OG , Minerva, OH

Matt Dotson, TE , Kenwood, OH

C.J. Hayes, WR , Bowling Green, KY

Connor Heyward , ATH , Duluth, GA

Kevin Jarvis, OG , Park Ridge, IL

Mustafa Khaleefah , OT, Dearborn Heights, MI (Dearborn HS)

Rocky Lombardi, QB , Clive, IA

Dominique Long, S, Westerville, OH

Jack Mandryk , S, Hudsonville , MI ( Hudsonville HS)

Brent Mossburg , LB, Carleton, MI (Carleton Airport HS)

Laress Nelson, WR , Fort Lauderdale, FL

Jacub Panasiuk , DE, Roselle , IL

Lashawn Paulino-Bell , DE, Tamarac , FL

Tre Person, CB, Atlanta, GA

Jordan Reid, OT, Mount Clemens, MI (Cass Tech HS)

Hunter Rison , WR , Ann Arbor, MI (Ann Arbor Skyline HS)

Josiah Scott, CB, Hamilton, OH

Antjuan Simmons, LB, Ypsilanti , MI (Ann Arbor Pioneer HS)

Darien Tipps-Clemons , LB, Piqua, OH

DeAri Todd, DE, Lorain, OH