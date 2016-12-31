Martez Walker scores 21; Oakland beats Northern Kentucky

6:27 PM, Dec 31, 2016

Greg Kampe talks to Martez Walker during the first half of the Western Michigan at Oakland game at the O'rena in Rochester, Michigan, on November 14, 2016. (Photo by WMYD-TV)

WMYD-TV
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) -- Martez Walker scored 21 points, Jalen Hayes had 18 points and eight rebounds, and Oakland beat Northern Kentucky 76-65 on Saturday.
   
It was tied at 35 at halftime and Hayes made a basket at the 14:44 mark to give Oakland the first double-digit lead of the game for either team at 50-40. The Golden Grizzlies lead didn't drop below five points the rest of the way and their advantage hit 14 with 40 seconds left.
   
Xavier Hill-Mais scored 10 of his 13 points in the first half for Oakland (12-3, 2-0 Horizon League).
   
The Golden Grizzlies were just 27 of 67 from the floor (40.3 percent), including 6 of 23 (26 percent) from distance.
   
Carson Williams and Lavone Holland II scored 14 points apiece for Northern Kentucky (10-5, 1-1). Mason Faulkner had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Norse, who got to practice in the Detroit Pistons facility on Friday.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top