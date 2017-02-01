Michigan announces recruiting class at "Signing of the Stars"

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) -- Michigan introduced its 2017 football recruiting class Wednesday at the second annual "Signing of the Stars" event at Crisler Center.

The event, hosted by comedians and Michigan alums Randy and Jason Sklar, featured several former Michigan football stars and a video message from Michael Phelps.

MICHIGAN 2017 RECRUITING CLASS

Jordan Anthony, LB, Silver Spring, MD

Tarik Black, WR, Hamden, CT

Chuck Filiaga, OL, Aledo, TX

Ja'Raymond Hall, OT, Detroit, MI (Oak Park HS)

Brad Hawkins, WR, Camden, NJ

James Hudson, DE, Toledo, OH

Joel Honigford, OL, Sugarcreek, OH

Deron Irving-Bey, DE, Flint, MI (Southwestern Academy HS)

Donovan Jeter, DT, Beaver Falls, PA

Jaylen Kelly-Powell, DB, Detroit, MI (Cass Tech HS)

Corey Malone-Hatcher, DE, St. Joseph, MI (St. Joseph HS)

Oliver Martin, WR, Coralville, IA

Ben Mason, LB, Newtown, CT

Dylan McCaffrey, QB, Castle Rock, CO

Phillip Paea, DL, Berrien Springs, MI (Berrien Springs HS)

Kwity Paye, DE, Providence, RI

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Southfield, MI (Cass Tech HS)

Josh Ross, LB, Southfield, MI (Orchard Lake St. Mary's HS)

Cesar Ruiz, OL, Camden, NJ

O'Maury Samuels, RB, Los Lunas, NM

Drew Singleton, LB, Union, NJ

Aubrey Solomon, DL, Leesburg, GA

Benjamin St.-Juste, DB, Rosemere, Quebec, Canada

Andrew Stueber, OL, Darien, CT

Kurt Taylor, RB, Covington, GA

Ambry Thomas, DB, Detroit, MI (King HS)

Luiji Vilain, DE, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

J'Marick Woods, DB, Florence, AL