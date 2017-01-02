Michigan State women's basketball coach Suzy Merchant faints during game

12:17 AM, Jan 2, 2017

Michigan State's coach Suzy Merchant talks with Cetera Washington during second-half action. The Michigan State Spartans defeated the Northern Iowa Panthers, 69-66, during the first round of the women's NCAA basketball tournament at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, Sunday, March 20, 2011. (Fernando Salazar/Wichita Eagle/MCT via Getty Images)

Wichita Eagle
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Suzy Merchant fainted while coaching Michigan State against Illinois in a women's basketball game Sunday.
   
The 47-year-old Merchant was evaluated by the school's medical staff on the court during the fourth quarter before walking to the locker room. She was later taken to a hospital for tests and was expected to be kept overnight as a precaution.
   
Michigan State beat the Illini 74-47 in its Big Ten opener, improving to 11-3 overall.
   
Merchant is in her 10th season at Michigan State and has a 215-99 record.

