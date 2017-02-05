Ohio State overwhelms, upsets Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- Marc Loving scored 17 points, and Ohio State overwhelmed Michigan around the basket in a 70-66 upset victory over the Wolverines on Saturday night.

Trevor Thompson had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Buckeyes (14-10, 4-7 Big Ten), who outrebounded Michigan 42-24 and won despite shooting only 40 percent from the field. Derrick Walton Jr. scored 25 points for the Wolverines (14-9, 4-6).

Michigan led by 11 in the first half but Ohio State easily erased that deficit by dominating the glass. The Buckeyes had 10 of their 16 offensive rebounds in the first half and led 36-35 at halftime.

Ohio State led 65-63 in the final minute when Walton missed a driving shot and was unable to tip the ball in. JaQuan Lyle made two free throws for the Buckeyes to push the lead to four.

Walton's 3-pointer cut it to one with 26.9 seconds remaining, and Lyle made only one of two free throws. Down two, Walton tried a tough fadeaway from the baseline that missed, and the Buckeyes held on.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes have won at least 10 conference games in each of the past 11 regular seasons. That streak is in serious jeopardy, but they can take plenty of satisfaction in handing Michigan a loss that could seriously damage the Wolverines' NCAA Tournament hopes.

Michigan: The Wolverines have fought a reputation as a finesse team that can be soft on defense and around the basket. Saturday's game did them no favors. In a game Michigan was favored to win -- against an opponent that didn't shoot all that well -- the Wolverines lost because they were outworked on the boards and couldn't handle Ohio State's size and athleticism.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: The Buckeyes host Rutgers on Wednesday night.

Michigan: The Wolverines host rival Michigan State on Tuesday night. Michigan lost to the Spartans 70-62 last weekend.