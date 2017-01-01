P.J. Fleck used Western Michigan's MNF outing as coaching moment

7:16 PM, Dec 31, 2016

P.J. Fleck told reporters Saturday that he used his team's outing to the Lions-Cowboys Monday Night Football game at AT&T Stadium as a teaching experience.

(WXYZ) -- Western Michigan's football team was in the stands for Monday's Lions-Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium.

"They thought they were doing that for some fun," head coach P.J. Fleck told reporters on Saturday. "But there's always a little bit of coaching behind everything we do. There's always a life lesson."

Turns out the field trip was more about getting used to the game day atmosphere.

"We wanted to get that 'a-ha' moment, that awe moment out right away, right when we got here. And to be able to see AT&T Stadium empty versus full, I think that's two different things. And that's what we wanted them to see."

Western Michigan faces Wisconsin Monday in the Cotton Bowl.

