Report: Jake Butt will need surgery for torn ACL

8:57 PM, Dec 31, 2016

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 30: Jake Butt #88 of the Michigan Wolverines receives medical attention in the first half against the Florida State Seminoles during the Capitol One Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Mike Ehrmann
Copyright Getty Images

(WXYZ) -- According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jake Butt tore his ACL during Michigan's Orange Bowl loss and will need surgery.

Schefter tweeted the report Saturday night.

 

 

Butt suffered an injury during the second quarter of Friday night's game and did not return. He had three catches for 28 yards in the Wolverines' 33-32 loss to Florida State.

During the regular season, Butt had 43 catches for 518 yards and four touchdowns.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top