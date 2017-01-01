Report: Jake Butt will need surgery for torn ACL

Clear
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 30: Jake Butt #88 of the Michigan Wolverines receives medical attention in the first half against the Florida State Seminoles during the Capitol One Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
(WXYZ) -- According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jake Butt tore his ACL during Michigan's Orange Bowl loss and will need surgery.
Schefter tweeted the report Saturday night.
Michigan TE Jake Butt tore his ACL during Friday night’s Orange Bowl loss and will need to undergo surgery, per source close to school.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2017
Butt suffered an injury during the second quarter of Friday night's game and did not return. He had three catches for 28 yards in the Wolverines' 33-32 loss to Florida State.
During the regular season, Butt had 43 catches for 518 yards and four touchdowns.