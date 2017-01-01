Report: Jake Butt will need surgery for torn ACL

(WXYZ) -- According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jake Butt tore his ACL during Michigan's Orange Bowl loss and will need surgery.

Schefter tweeted the report Saturday night.

Michigan TE Jake Butt tore his ACL during Friday night’s Orange Bowl loss and will need to undergo surgery, per source close to school. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2017

Butt suffered an injury during the second quarter of Friday night's game and did not return. He had three catches for 28 yards in the Wolverines' 33-32 loss to Florida State.

During the regular season, Butt had 43 catches for 518 yards and four touchdowns.