Reports: Minnesota to hire P.J. Fleck as head coach

According to the USA Today coaching salaries database, Fleck's reported approximate annual salary of $3.5 million would make him the sixth-highest paid coach in the Big Ten, and would approximately quadruple his annual salary at Western Michigan, which is already the highest among MAC coaches.
Joe Schmit of KSTP posted multiple times on Twitter Thursday night that he believes a press conference to introduce Fleck is imminent.
There are a lot of rumors out there but I believe that PJ Fleck will be named the Gopher head coach tomorrow..