Reports: Minnesota to hire P.J. Fleck as head coach

(WXYZ) -- According to multiple reports from Minneapolis media outlets, Minnesota will hire Western Michigan's P.J. Fleck as its head football coach.

KMSP reports Fleck has tentatively agreed to a six-year deal worth 21 million dollars.

FOX 9 has learned through multiple sources that PJ Fleck has a tentative agreement with #Gophers to be the next head coach. 6-yr, $21M range — FOX 9 Sports (@Fox9Sports) January 6, 2017

Sources confirm that P.J. Fleck has accepted a deal to become the next head coach at Minnesota. — Brian Kaufman (@BrianKaufmanTV) January 6, 2017

Fleck slept on this last night and agreed on a deal within the last hour. No deal was agreed upon Thursday. — Brian Kaufman (@BrianKaufmanTV) January 6, 2017

USA TODAY Sports can confirm that PJ Fleck will be the new Minnesota coach, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) January 6, 2017

According to the USA Today coaching salaries database, Fleck's reported approximate annual salary of $3.5 million would make him the sixth-highest paid coach in the Big Ten, and would approximately quadruple his annual salary at Western Michigan, which is already the highest among MAC coaches.

Joe Schmit of KSTP posted multiple times on Twitter Thursday night that he believes a press conference to introduce Fleck is imminent.

There are a lot of rumors out there but I believe that PJ Fleck will be named the Gopher head coach tomorrow.. — Joe Schmit (@JoeSchmitKSTP) January 6, 2017

Forget about Les Miles-All is not quiet on the Western Michigan front. I believe PJ Fleck news conference will be tomorrow. — Joe Schmit (@JoeSchmitKSTP) January 6, 2017

Schmit confirmed on Wednesday the report that Fleck met with Minnesota's president and athletic director in Chicago. Minnesota fired Tracy Claeys as its head coach earlier this week.

While rumors have been swirling all day on Thursday regarding Fleck's future, Schmit indicated his past track record in these situations gives his report some added credibility.

By the way if you want to check the record, I was the guy who broke the Jerry Kill story when he became the head coach. — Joe Schmit (@JoeSchmitKSTP) January 6, 2017

Fleck led Western Michigan to a 13-1 record, with the Broncos' only loss coming to Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl.