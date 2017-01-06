Reports: Minnesota to hire P.J. Fleck as head coach

7:49 PM, Jan 5, 2017
ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 02: P.J. Fleck, head coach of the Western Michigan Broncos looks on during the 81st Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between Western Michigan and Wisconsin at AT&T Stadium on January 2, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

(WXYZ) -- According to multiple reports from Minneapolis media outlets, Minnesota will hire Western Michigan's P.J. Fleck as its head football coach.

KMSP reports Fleck has tentatively agreed to a six-year deal worth 21 million dollars.

According to the USA Today coaching salaries database, Fleck's reported approximate annual salary of $3.5 million would make him the sixth-highest paid coach in the Big Ten, and would approximately quadruple his annual salary at Western Michigan, which is already the highest among MAC coaches.

Joe Schmit of KSTP posted multiple times on Twitter Thursday night that he believes a press conference to introduce Fleck is imminent.

Schmit confirmed on Wednesday the report that Fleck met with Minnesota's president and athletic director in Chicago. Minnesota fired Tracy Claeys as its head coach earlier this week.

While rumors have been swirling all day on Thursday regarding Fleck's future, Schmit indicated his past track record in these situations gives his report some added credibility.

Fleck led Western Michigan to a 13-1 record, with the Broncos' only loss coming to Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl.

