Report: UCLA hires Michigan's Jedd Fisch as offensive coordinator

2:42 PM, Jan 2, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 18: Offensive coordinator Jedd FIsch of the Jacksonville Jaguars sits with the offense during a game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Field on December 18, 2014 in Jacksonville, Florida. Jacksonville won the game 21-13. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

STACY REVERE
Copyright Getty Images

(WXYZ) -- According to a report from Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports, UCLA has hired Michigan assistant coach Jedd Fisch as its new offensive coordinator.

 

 

Fisch just completed his second season as Michigan's passing game coordinator and quarterbacks/wide receivers coach under Jim Harbaugh.

Fisch previously served as offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-14) and the University of Miami (2011-12).

