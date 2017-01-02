Report: UCLA hires Michigan's Jedd Fisch as offensive coordinator

(WXYZ) -- According to a report from Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports, UCLA has hired Michigan assistant coach Jedd Fisch as its new offensive coordinator.

Fisch just completed his second season as Michigan's passing game coordinator and quarterbacks/wide receivers coach under Jim Harbaugh.

Fisch previously served as offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-14) and the University of Miami (2011-12).