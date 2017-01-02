Report: UCLA hires Michigan's Jedd Fisch as offensive coordinator

Cloudy
JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 18: Offensive coordinator Jedd FIsch of the Jacksonville Jaguars sits with the offense during a game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Field on December 18, 2014 in Jacksonville, Florida. Jacksonville won the game 21-13. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
(WXYZ) -- According to a report from Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports, UCLA has hired Michigan assistant coach Jedd Fisch as its new offensive coordinator.
BREAKING #Michigan passing game Jedd Fisch is going to become #UCLA's offensive coordinator, source told @FoxSports— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 2, 2017
Fisch just completed his second season as Michigan's passing game coordinator and quarterbacks/wide receivers coach under Jim Harbaugh.
Fisch previously served as offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-14) and the University of Miami (2011-12).