Spartans, Wolverines ready for rematch

(WXYZ) -- Just nine days after Michigan State's 70-62 win over Michigan at the Breslin Center, the teams meet again Tuesday in Ann Arbor.

The Spartans have won the past five meetings between the two, following a stretch where the Wolverines won three straight.

"It was a rivalry that got a little one-sided for them, then it got a little one-sided for us," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo told reporters this week. "Now pretty much every game's up in the air."

Michigan State followed up its win over Michigan with a road win over Nebraska, while Michigan lost at home to Ohio State.

"We've really got to bounce back now," Michigan head coach John Beilein said this week. "With eight games left, five on the road...we're not going to survive if we don't have this incredible resolve going forward."

Tipoff at the Crisler Center is scheduled for 9:00 p.m.