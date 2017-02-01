Tim Lester introduces first recruiting class at Western Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WXYZ) -- Tim Lester announced his first recruiting class Wednesday as Western Michigan head coach.

Lester, who took over for P.J. Fleck in January, had to fill some extra spots vacated by recruits who chose to follow Fleck to Minnesota.

Lester's class consists of 26 players, 11 of whom hail from Michigan.

WESTERN MICHIGAN 2017 RECRUITING CLASS

K.J. Anderson, DB, Buford, GA

Tyron Arnett, WR , Belle Glade, FL

Trevor Campbell, OL , Naperville, IL

Dwayne Chapman, LB, West Bloomfield, MI (Orchard Lake St. Mary's HS)

Na'Jee Clayton, LB, Paramus , NJ

Dylan Deatherage , OL , Kankakee, IL

Zenden Dellinger , OL , Fort Wayne, IN

Mohammad Elazazy , OL , Menasha , WI

Ali Fayad , DL, Dearborn, MI ( Dearborn HS)

Reece Goddard, QB , Kirkwood, MO

Josh Grant, K, Flower Mound, TX

Jaylen Hall, WR , Macomb, MI ( Dakota HS)

Treshaun Hayward, LB, Ypsilanti , MI (Ann Arbor Skyline HS)

Ralph Holley Jr ., DL, West Bloomfield, MI (Orchard Lake St. Mary's HS)

Derrick Hubbard, LB, Ypsilanti , MI (Ann Arbor Pioneer HS)

Dez Lance, DL, Armada, MI (Sterling Heights Stevenson HS)

Ryan Lezzer , WR , Clearfield , PA

Tanner Mathias, DE, Menominee, MI ( Menominee HS)

Corvin Moment, LB, Pahokee , FL

Tanner Motz , LB, St. Johns, MI ( St. Johns HS)

Tom O'Mara , OL , Chicago, IL

Luke Sanders, WR , Fishers, IN

A.J. Thomas, DB, Detroit, MI (Detroit U-D Jesuit HS)

Prince Walker, RB , Naperville, IL

Jack Darby, LS , Batavia, IL