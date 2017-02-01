Tim Lester introduces first recruiting class at Western Michigan

Cloudy
HI: 24°
LO: 13°
HI: 28°
HI: 34°
LO: 20°
Western Michigan athletic director Kathy Beauregard presents new head football coach Tim Lester with a personalized jersey during a press conference on January 14, 2017, in Kalamazoo, Michigan. (Photo by WMU Athletics)
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WXYZ) -- Tim Lester announced his first recruiting class Wednesday as Western Michigan head coach.
Lester, who took over for P.J. Fleck in January, had to fill some extra spots vacated by recruits who chose to follow Fleck to Minnesota.
Lester's class consists of 26 players, 11 of whom hail from Michigan.
WESTERN MICHIGAN 2017 RECRUITING CLASS